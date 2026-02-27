Get ready, Turfloop — Tebogo Malope seeks actors and interns for his latest film

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fresh from the release of a four-part documentary series featuring former US president Barack Obama and rapper J Cole, award-winning director Tebogo Malope is set to return to his roots with a new feature film, Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun.

The story of resistance and resilience at the University of the North (Turfloop) in Limpopo will be brought to life by Tebogo, who is bringing his talents back to the community of Turfloop-Mankweng, where he first shot hit series Skeem Saam 15 years ago.

The project is a homecoming for Tebogo, who aims to give back to the community through this film.

The film commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Turfloop occupation, a pivotal moment in South Africa’s struggle for liberation. Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun is a political psychological drama that follows Ernest Khosa, a soft-spoken rural student who becomes embroiled in the underground student resistance movement against apartheid soldiers occupying the university.

As Ernest navigates the complexities of faith, strategy and moral authority, he must confront the true cost of leadership and the challenges of transitioning from protest to governance.

As somebody who is a product of other legendary filmmakers who gave me a chance and put me on set and trained me on the go, it’s time for more of us to do the same — Tebogo Malope

“A direct line connects 1976 to 1986. The story of the student and the military occupation doesn’t happen without the direct line of the 1976 student uprising. This year is 50 years since the 1976 uprising and 40 years since the military occupation. We’re reflecting on the past while looking to the future,” Tebogo said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“The question for 2026 is what’s occupying young people today. It’s a story about young people showing agency and hopefully it will inspire young people of 2026 to organise and also show agency.”

Shooting in April, Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun is seeking talented actors and technical interns from the Mankweng and Polokwane areas.

“One of the things I’m really proud of is that we’re going to empower, skill transfer and skill develop young people of Mankweng by using actors and technical interns. We will train and impart knowledge on a professional set with experienced industry heads.

“As somebody who is a product of other legendary filmmakers who gave me a chance and put me on set and trained me on the go, it’s time for more of us to do the same and this gives me great pleasure to be doing it for the people of Mankweng. We thank the province and city of Polokwane for making it all possible.”

If you’re passionate about storytelling and want to be part of this project, send your profile to auditions@barrelofagun.co.za. Technical interns, drop your info at info@barrelofagun.co.za.