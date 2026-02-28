WATCH | Ciza, Jazzwrld and Thukuthela dominate nominations as Metro FM Music awards turn 20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The countdown to one of South Africa’s biggest nights in music has officially begun.

The 20th edition of the Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) will take place on April 25, returning to Durban’s International Convention Centre nearly a decade after the coastal city last hosted the prestigious ceremony. The milestone event promises to be a grand celebration of musical excellence, cultural impact and the ever-evolving sound of Mzansi.

Nominees for the landmark edition were announced in Hyde Park on February 26, with the vibrant duo Lamiez Holworthy and Smash Afrika steering the proceedings.

Leading this year’s pack are Jazzworx and Thukuthela, which includes GL Ceejay, who secured an impressive seven nominations. Among their nods is Best Produced Album for their debut project The Most Wanted, as well as major categories such as Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Dance and Best Duo/Group for their smash collaborations.

Ciza, who dominated 2025 with his breakout hit Isaka (6AM), earned five nominations. The chart-topping single is up for Song of the Year, Best Dance and Best Music Video, while Ciza himself is nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Male — cementing his status as one of the country’s fastest-rising stars.

Reacting to the milestone moment, Ciza expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

“All glory to God, to every single supporter who’s been riding with me on this journey — this is ours. Being nominated five times at the Metro FM Awards is a true blessing and I’m beyond honoured to be recognised in these incredible categories,” he said.

Zee Nxumalo, MaWhoo, Sam Deep and Kabza De Small also received multiple nods across major categories, reflecting the strength of amapiano and contemporary pop on the local charts.

In a historic moment, Lordkez makes waves as the first R&B female artist of the 2020s to be nominated for Best Female Artist. She is also recognised in the Best R&B Song category for her hit Aweh, marking a significant breakthrough for the genre.

This year’s awards introduce new categories, including Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo, highlighting the growing influence of traditional and emerging sounds in South Africa’s mainstream music landscape.

Other notable categories include Best New Artist, featuring Shandesh, Khadeir, Kharishma, Goon Flavour and Nkeshemba, while the fiercely contested Song of the Year category includes heavyweights such as Sam Deep’s SHELA, MaWhoo’s Bengicela, DJ Maphorisa’s Abantwana Bakho and Ciza’s Isaka.

With Durban set to host the glittering affair once more, the 20th Metro FM Music Awards is shaping up to be a celebration of legacy, evolution and the future of South African music.