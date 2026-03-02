Ilano leaves ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ after making history as the first transgender contestant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘Big Brother Mzansi’s’ first transgender housemate, Ilano, became the latest housemate to be evicted from the competition on Sunday.

Ilano’s exit introduced the official season’s Top 10 contending for the grand prize.

Her journey on the show has been a rollercoaster, laced with wins and occupying the trends lists for controversial comments made about her that could be seen as transphobic.

In her exit interview, Ilano was asked if she felt seen and appreciated by the housemates since she does all the glam for the housemates and their hair. She said she did, but the week’s letters did not have the “gratitude feel” she was hoping for.

“Being part of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ was truly a blessing for Ilano. She wanted this and it was evident as we all witnessed, she used the platform to showcase her incredible talents, vibrant energy and to proudly represent the LGBTQI+ community in the best way she knew how,” read a statement shared on Ilano’s social media pages after her exit.

Ilano’s eviction left Que emotional as he watched her leave the Bazozwa house.

