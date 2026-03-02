Siya Raymond brings the heat as Azande sparks chaos in ‘Inimba’ season 2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fan-favourite actor Siya Raymond is stepping into the fire as he joins season two of #InimbaMzansi and his character is bringing nothing but drama.

Siya has officially joined Inimba for its highly anticipated second season, taking on the role of Azande, a mysterious new figure whose arrival is set to shake things up in a big way.

Viewers can expect sparks to fly when Azande makes his debut. Described as a character who will cause chaos and destruction, Azande’s presence threatens to unravel relationships, ignite tensions and expose secrets that some would rather keep buried. If season one delivered gripping twists, season two promises even higher stakes and Siya is right at the centre of it all.

The drama series returns on Monday in a new 8.30pm timeslot, giving fans even more reason to set their reminders. With loyalties set to be tested and power dynamics shifting, Azande’s introduction could not come at a more explosive time in the storyline.

Siya, known for his commanding screen presence and ability to embody complex characters, is expected to bring depth and intensity to the role. While details about Azande remain tightly under wraps, insiders hint that he is not just another villain but a layered character whose motives will keep viewers guessing.

Social media is already buzzing with excitement over the casting news, with fans eager to see how Azande’s arrival will affect their favourite characters. Will he be a mastermind pulling strings from the shadows, or a wounded soul on a mission? One thing is certain: peace will be the last thing on the menu this season.

As #InimbaMzansi gears up for its return, season two is shaping up to be a rollercoaster of betrayal, ambition and explosive confrontations.

Mark your calendars because when Azande arrives, nothing will ever be the same again.