Thousands bid emotional farewell to Bra Yaka at Webster Kutoane’s funeral

Thousands of mourners gathered to celebrate the life of beloved actor Webster Kutoane, affectionately known as “Bra Yaka”, in an emotional send-off that brought the Ratanda community to a standstill.

The Ratanda Community Hall was filled to capacity as family, friends, industry peers, and fans came together to honour the life and legacy of the veteran performer. The atmosphere was a mixture of grief and gratitude, as speakers reflected on the indelible mark he left on and off screen.

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni pays tribute to the late Webster 'Bra Yaka' Kutoane. (Facebook)

Among those who paid tribute was Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Gauteng chair, who described Kutoane as a “remarkable giant of our times”.

“Thousands filled the Ratanda Community Hall to pay their respects to this remarkable giant of our times. May his soul rest in peace,” Ngobeni said, extending his heartfelt condolences to the Kutoane family and the broader arts community.

Kutoane was celebrated not only for his talent but also for his humility, wisdom and deep commitment to uplifting those around him. Speakers highlighted his role as a mentor to young creatives and his dedication to community development initiatives in Ratanda and beyond.

Mourners bid farewell to the late actor (Facebook)

Colleagues in the entertainment industry remembered him as a consummate professional whose presence commanded respect. Friends spoke of a man who carried himself with dignity and used his platform to inspire positive change.

As hymns echoed through the hall and tears flowed freely, mourners shared stories that painted a picture of a life lived with purpose and passion. Outside the venue, hundreds more gathered, some unable to secure seats inside but determined to be part of the farewell.

The service ended with a moving rendition of farewell songs as the community bid their final goodbye to a man many described as a leader, a father figure and a true son of the soil.

“Farewell, leader,” read one of the banners displayed at the hall, a simple but powerful tribute to a life that touched thousands.

Though he may be gone, Webster “Bra Yaka” Kutoane’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those he inspired and the countless lives he changed.