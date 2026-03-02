Zanele Potelwa returns to host ‘Tropika Island Of Treasure’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Safta-nominated presenter and media personality Zanele Potelwa is returning as host of the upcoming 12th season of the popular reality series Tropika Island Of Treasure.

The franchise, which was recently nominated in two categories at the 2026 South African Film and TV Awards (Saftas) and Zanele, having scored a nomination for Best TV Presenter as the show’s host, are back with a bang this season.

From fresh twists, high-stakes challenges, breathtaking locations and the trademark adventure, the show promises to keep the audience captivated.

“Being back as host for Tropika Island Of Treasure is a dream come true. I am beside myself that I get to come back and host another season. I can tell you, without a shadow of a doubt, that this is going to be the biggest season yet,” Zanele said.

“I don’t think anyone is ready for the surprises, the celebrity contestants, which island we might be going to and everything else we have done behind the scenes to make this season special. After being nominated for a Safta for the previous season, this announcement is a beautiful way to celebrate, and I cannot wait to be on that island.”

Tropika has confirmed that the star-studded cast of celebrity contestants for season 12 will be announced later this week.

The cast will compete for the R1m grand prize and a R10,000 voucher from Pep.