Composer Lebo M addresses 'Nants' Ingonyama' misinterpretation

Grammy Award-winning composer and producer Lebo M has broken his silence after what he describes as a viral misinterpretation of the iconic opening chant from The Lion King.

In a formal clarification issued between Johannesburg and Los Angeles, the globally acclaimed creative set the record straight about the authorship, translation, and cultural meaning of Nants’ Ingonyama, the powerful chant that opens Disney’s beloved classic.

According to Lebo M, the chant is not a viral catchphrase or an internet remix, but royal praise poetry steeped in metaphor, lineage and living memory.

“Nants’ Ingonyama is praise, not parody. It is heritage, not a hashtag,” the statement reads.

Rooted in the praise traditions of the Zulu and Xhosa people, the chant translates as “Here comes a lion”, a proclamation of arrival, honour and sovereignty. In royal metaphor, the lion represents kingship, ancestral authority and sovereign presence.

The opening line “Nants’ ingonyama bagithi Baba” was officially translated and documented in the 2019 soundtrack liner notes of The Lion King as “All hail the king”.

Further contextual translations published in the 2019 release include:

“ Sithi huu ngonyama ” (praise chant).

” (praise chant). “ Hay! baba, sizongqoba ” (Through you we will emerge victoriously).

” (Through you we will emerge victoriously). “Ngonyama, ngonyama, ngonyama” (We all bow in the presence of the king).

The 2019 liner notes marked the first time the full contextual translation was formally published, reinforcing the chant’s spiritual and ceremonial significance.

Lebo M emphasised Nants’ Ingonyama stands independently from the English composition Circle of Life, serving as an African vocal proclamation grounded in Southern African tradition.

“I recorded Nants’ Ingonyama as Praise Imbongi, Royal Praise in metaphor. It is a declaration of kingship and ancestral authority,” said Lebo M. “African language carries weight, spirituality and history. I will always stand in protection of its dignity.”

For more than three decades, the chant has introduced authentic African vocal tradition to global audiences, becoming one of the most recognisable openings in cinematic history.

While welcoming discussion, Lebo M made it clear cultural literacy must not be eroded.

“He did not simply perform a song. He introduced African language and royal praise in metaphor to the global cinematic archive. That is not viral content. That is history,” the statement read.