Hitboss RSA is putting Lekompo in the national spotlight

Three platinum records, more than 10-million cumulative streams and growing demand on live stages across the country: those are the numbers behind Hitboss RSA, the Limpopo-born producer and DJ whose work is pushing Lekompo music beyond regional popularity and into South Africa’s mainstream entertainment economy.

Born Clarence Mangena and raised in Lemondokop, Limpopo, Hitboss RSA has built a career that mirrors the changing shape of South African music consumption.

In an industry where streaming figures and live performance bookings now drive both visibility and income, his catalogue, including platinum-certified releases Bao Jelasa 2.0, Selaleng and Ga Mmapula, has positioned him as one of the most commercially active producers in the Lekompo space.

His rise comes at a time when South African music is experiencing increased revenue from digital platforms and live events, with regional sounds playing a bigger role in filling venues, driving streams and shaping popular culture.

For Lekompo, a genre that began in community spaces and provincial circuits, this shift has been transformative, and Hitboss RSA’s output has been central to that momentum.

Tracks such as Ngwanaka, Partnerner and PainKiller, created in collaboration with artists including Janesh, Abi wa Mampela and Shandesh, have become regular features at events and on dance floors far beyond Limpopo.

The crossover from streaming popularity to live bookings has helped cement Lekompo’s place in club line-ups and national entertainment programming.

Hitboss RSA’s understanding of the live environment is deeply rooted in his early career. He entered the creative space in 2006 as a dancer before transitioning into DJing and later music production experience that continues to shape how his music performs in front of audiences. That grounding has translated into records that travel well, command crowd response and generate repeat demand from promoters.

Beyond his own releases, Hitboss RSA has also focused on creating platforms that open doors for other artists within the genre. Through initiatives such as Lekompo Culture Mix and the Lekompo Balcony Mix, he has built spaces that showcase emerging talent, connect artists to promoters and expand access within the growing Lekompo ecosystem.

“As the genre grows, the opportunities around it must grow as well,” sa Hitboss RSA. “Lekompo comes from our communities, and building platforms is about making sure more artists benefit from the space we’re creating.”

As regional genres continue to reshape South Africa’s entertainment landscape, Hitboss RSA’s blend of commercial success and community-driven platform-building has positioned him as one of the key figures driving Lekompo’s current visibility and its expanding national footprint.

