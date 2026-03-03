Kini Shandu to Ukhozi? Shandu’s name buzzes in station corridors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is alleged that radio and TV personality Kini Shandu is being earmarked to join Ukhozi FM, with sources inside the national broadcaster suggesting his name has been circulating in the station’s corridors for some time.

Insiders claim that Kini has been on the radar of decision-makers at the Durban-based powerhouse, with some managers said to be pushing to have him on board “as in yesterday” signalling urgency around the potential move.

While no official confirmation has been made, the speculation has already sparked interest among listeners of Ukhozi FM, which remains one of the country’s largest radio stations with a loyal and expansive audience.

Responding to media queries, SA Broadcasting Corporation head of communications Mmoni Ngubane offered a measured response. “The SABC notes the interest in Ukhozi FM’s line-up and wishes to clarify that if there are any changes, they will be communicated through official channels.”

When contacted for comment, Kini declined to comment on the matter.

The move, should it materialise, would mark a significant shift for the seasoned media personality, who has built a strong brand across both radio and television. For now, audiences will have to wait for official word from the broadcaster.