TshisaLIVE

Rapper PdotO and wife Tasha expect first child

Excited parents-to-be share pregnancy joy with heartfelt post

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Rapper PdotO ties the knot.
Rapper PdotO and his wife Tasha are expecting their first child.

Congratulations are in order for rapper PdotO and his partner Tasha: they are expecting their first child together.

In a joint post, the excited parents-to-be shared a picture showing Tasha’s growing baby bump and special moments they shared together with the caption:

“Grateful and blessed. Thank you, Almighty.”

In October 2024 PdotO, whose real name is Siphelele Mnyande, and Tasha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with both families coming together to bless their union.

“Damn, I’m somebody’s husband. I thank God for you. You are eternally loved and I’ll spend my days honouring you. I’m humbled to experience your spirit. On this side of the grave with love and patience. Thank you, Mrs M,” PdotO wrote, recalling their wedding day.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

KwaZulu-Natal to spend R216m on pothole repairs, says premier Ntuli

2

WATCH | ‘Give us water and electricity, not statues,’ say Durban ratepayers and parties

3

From opposition to indulgence? DA faces hypocrisy claims over Macpherson Brazil trip

4

‘We are ready to lead’: DA’s Khakhau

5

Composer Lebo M addresses ‘Nants’ Ingonyama’ misinterpretation

Related Articles