Rapper PdotO and wife Tasha expect first child

Rapper PdotO and his wife Tasha are expecting their first child.

In a joint post, the excited parents-to-be shared a picture showing Tasha’s growing baby bump and special moments they shared together with the caption:

“Grateful and blessed. Thank you, Almighty.”

In October 2024 PdotO, whose real name is Siphelele Mnyande, and Tasha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with both families coming together to bless their union.

“Damn, I’m somebody’s husband. I thank God for you. You are eternally loved and I’ll spend my days honouring you. I’m humbled to experience your spirit. On this side of the grave with love and patience. Thank you, Mrs M,” PdotO wrote, recalling their wedding day.