South African sopranos to showcase heritage, resilience

Producer Sibongile Mngoma is at the helm of the production.

A celebration of voice, identity, and orchestral brilliance is heading to the stage as 10 South African sopranos promise an unforgettable musical theatre experience at the Joburg Theatre on March 28 and 29.

Bringing together some of the country’s finest vocal talents, the production features 10 exceptional sopranos performing alongside a full 20-piece orchestra in a rare and grand showcase of classical excellence fused with local storytelling.

10 South African Sopranos is described as a deeply moving theatrical journey that reflects the South African story through music. Audiences can expect soaring harmonies, emotional storytelling and a repertoire that highlights global classics and proudly South African compositions.

At the helm of the production is esteemed producer Sibongile Mngoma, whose passion for developing and celebrating world-class vocalists has been instrumental in bringing the ambitious project to life. Direction is led by Moetapele Mapula, whose creative vision shapes the production into a compelling stage experience, and accomplished conductor Unathi Malunga leads the 20-piece orchestra, ensuring a rich and powerful musical backdrop.

Adding another layer of depth to the performance is narrator Lelethu Mahambehlala, who guides audiences through the journey, weaving together themes of heritage, resilience and artistic excellence.

The production stands as a testament to the strength and versatility of South Africa’s operatic and classical talent, a genre that continues to produce global stars while remaining rooted in local stories.

With its blend of vocal mastery, orchestral grandeur and theatrical storytelling, 10 South African Sopranos is poised to become a significant cultural highlight on the arts calendar this month.