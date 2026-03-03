Thatohatsi aims for positivity with anti-bullying campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thatohatsi has launched an anti-bullying social media campaign called Hatizens.

Through the initiative, the singer said she hopes to spread positivity on the timeline.

“Let’s normalise spreading love towards one another. Don’t be the bad guy.”

This follows after the amapiano sensation shot up trends lists in early January for comments made about her body.

In a viral clip taken from the Piano Pulse episode shared in November 2025, podcaster Sfiso Ndlovu said even if he were to feed Thatohatsi fat every day, she would not gain weight.

While Sfiso has since apologised, Thatohatsi expressed how the comments affected her and brought her to a place from which she had battled to heal.

“Not suicidal but I wouldn’t mind at this point. I don’t think I want to live like this,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“If they knew how long it took to love me and live looking like this.”