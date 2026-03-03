WATCH | A glimpse into Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli lobola ceremony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Melissa Nayimuli and Mandla N have shared their joy after their lobola ceremony was held.

Mandla N and his partner Melissa Nayimuli have taken their relationship to the next level.

Congratulatory messages flooded their timeline after the couple shared images and videos from their lobola ceremony recently in a joint Instagram post captioned: “We are still feeling so overwhelmed with the love and support we’ve received from our families. What a blessed day! So happy, so in love.”

This is Mandla’s second try at marriage after his highly publicised divorce from actress and singer Tumi Masemola after 16 years together. The two, who have two children together, were not only partners in marriage but also formed part of the band Gang of Instrumentals and established Black Brain Pictures.

“It was traumatic. I never thought I’d be where I am but it’s a decision I had to make,” Tumi previously said when recounting her love journey with Mandla.

“It’s not easy because I don’t have the luxury I was accustomed to and liked. When you’ve achieved a certain level of success, you get lost in it. You think you’re better, you take some things and people for granted. This experience really humbled me and changed the way I view life.”

TimesLIVE