DignitySA weighs in on death of Ian von Memerty

DignitySA, a non-profit organisation advocating for the legalisation of assisted dying and voluntary euthanasia, has weighed in on the death of media personality Ian von Memerty.

Ian died on February 23, having shared publicly that he wanted to end his life on his own terms on the basis of avoiding old age and financial struggles.

While that sparked widespread debate on social media, a statement shared by DignitySA sheds light on the difference between lawful medically assisted dying and deciding to end one’s own life.

“It is important to make a very clear and factual distinction between the decision that Ian (and others, like the author Karel Schoeman) took and the campaign in which we are involved. At stake is the difference between lawful medically assisted dying and suicide,” read the statement.

The organisation said it is in the final stages of their preparations to approach the high court in April, seeking a review of a common law that regards assistance with dying as a criminal offence.

Our argument is based on rights in the constitution’s Bill of Rights, scientific research, legal precedent, responsible administrative requirements and effective safeguards — DignitySA

“We ask the court to decriminalise medical assistance in dying (MAiD) and to direct parliament to legalise it by passing a law appropriate for South Africa.

“Our court application is about medical assistance in dying by a health-care professional, following an informed request by a competent person suffering from a terminal or irremediable condition that is causing the person intractable and unbearable suffering that cannot be satisfactorily alleviated by any of the currently available treatment options.

“DignitySA is a non-profit organisation dedicated, among others, to the recognition of medical assistance in dying as a lawful end-of-life option in South Africa, an option founded on the principles of equality, human dignity, freedom of choice, and bodily and psychological integrity.

“Our argument is based on rights in the constitution’s Bill of Rights, scientific research, legal precedent, responsible administrative requirements and effective safeguards.”

