DJ Speedsta to drag K1llbrady to court over explosive allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Speedsta did not take kindly to allegations by K1llbrady.

The South African hip-hop scene is again buzzing, but this time it’s not about a chart-topping single or a surprise collaboration.

Veteran DJ and producer DJ Speedsta says he is preparing to take legal action against rising artist K1llbrady after explosive defamation claims that have rocked the industry.

What started as a tense exchange online has quickly spiralled into a full-blown dispute, with Speedsta drawing a firm line between established heavyweights and newcomers still finding their footing.

Speedsta did not hold back when addressing the matter.

“What have you actually done? You haven’t even done anything. You are on your way. But you are trying to fight the people who have done it. It doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

His comments appeared to underscore a growing frustration among industry veterans who feel that emerging artists are too quick to challenge those who paved the way.

However, at the centre of the fallout is a far more serious allegation. K1llbrady allegedly claimed that Speedsta uses cocaine, a statement the seasoned DJ has strongly denied.

Viewing the accusation as damaging to both his personal image and professional standing, Speedsta made it clear he was prepared to escalate the matter beyond social media.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to deal with K1llbrady legally because he’s saying DJ Speedsta is on cocaine,” he stated, reiterating his intention to pursue the matter in court.

Neither K1llbrady nor his representatives have publicly responded to Speedsta’s threat of legal action at the time of publication.

As tensions simmer, fans are watching closely to see whether the dispute will be resolved privately or play out in a courtroom showdown that could reshape relationships within the local hip-hop fraternity.