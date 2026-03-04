From prison to purpose, on a mission to steer youth away from violence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mbuso Zulu with stakeholders in his many campaigns and programmes.

Socialite and motivational speaker Mbuso Zulu is using his painful past to spark change among young people.

Raised by his grandmother after losing both parents, Zulu admits he made wrong choices that led to 11 years in prison. Instead of allowing that chapter to define him, however, he turned it into a life lesson, one he now shares in schools through the Usengashintsha Foundation.

“My story must serve a purpose,” he tells TshisaLIVE. “If young people can hear from someone who has lived through the consequences, maybe they can choose differently.”

Zulu is outspoken about bullying and violence, telling pupils that “violence is not strength, and bullying is not leadership”.

“Many believe being feared makes them powerful. True strength is discipline, respect and self-control,” he says, warning that unchecked behaviour at a young age can escalate into serious crime later in life.

Mbuso Zulu motivates pupils. (Supplied)

He says pupils often respond with honesty, opening up about peer pressure, drugs, violence and absent parents. Many reach out after his talks for guidance.

For Zulu, giving back to Umlazi is personal. “Umlazi shaped my resilience. Giving back is a responsibility,” he says, adding that his work now reaches young people across the country.

Through his foundation, he runs crime prevention talks, youth leadership bootcamps, fatherhood programmes and rehabilitation support, while also assisting families in need.

His message to young people facing pressure to engage in violence is simple: “The people pushing you toward trouble won’t stand with you when you face the consequences. Your future is more important than temporary approval.”

And above all: “Your past does not have to define your future. Change is always possible.”