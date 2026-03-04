‘I am back like I never left’: Pebetsi Matlaila aims to inspire with new series on SABC1

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actress Pebetsi Matlaila has turned her pain into purpose as the new host of SABC1’s docu-reality series titled Bare: As I Am.

The show, set to premiere on Wednesday night at 9pm, tackles social issues that affect South Africans by giving a platform to people who feel unheard, providing them with a platform to finally have their voices amplified.

“Hosting this show has been a humbling experience. You never really know what battles people face on a daily – challenges that affect their livelihood, mental health, relationships and all-round wellness,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“I hope this show will encourage the viewer to stop being a victim of their own circumstances, find hope where it has been lost and take control of their lives again.

“My first advice is [if] you are challenged with similar issues, reach out to us. Do not suffer in silence.

“Second, don’t be ashamed of your story. Remember: it is your story, so you have the power to change the narrative.”

In early 2025 Pebetsi shot up trends lists after she revealed she had fallen on hard times and her two children were living in a shelter after facing financial difficulties and being evicted from their rental home. She went on to speak about the abuse she suffered in her past marriage.

This new gig marks a new chapter for Pebetsi as she makes her return on the small screen.

“I am back like I never left — and this time with a show where my purpose meets impact. [When I got the call for the job] I thought to myself, now I know why God preserved my life when I was declared dead for three minutes in that hospital theatre room back on April 19 2021. My past challenges have trained me to become the ideal voice for such a time like this. I am the woman for such a show as this.”

While Pebetsi has had her share of harrowing experiences, she said the show educated her about other social ills, especially those that are deemed to be “family secrets”.

“I am naturally an empath. Moreover, my upbringing, traumas and life experiences do help in relating with the individual’s pain. So viewers can expect me to connect with the individual on a friendship/sister type of level, creating a safe zone to speak openly and honestly.

“I am hoping the show will spark the need among families to have these uncomfortable conversations, to gracefully identify the problem and to move towards solving it.”