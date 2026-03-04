Nomcebo Dot returns with ‘The Journey’ after three-year hiatus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

She is not just a musician; she is also an actor, TV host and philanthropist, steadily building a name for herself across multiple platforms.

Born Nomcebo Mthethwa in February 1997 but known to fans as Nomcebo Dot, the KwaZulu-Natal-born creative is carving out a multifaceted career in South Africa’s entertainment industry.

Nomcebo first made waves in 2020 with her collaboration Isithembiso alongside gospel star Musa Sukwene. She expanded her sound with Volcano, a track that became a gqom staple, and signed with Panda Records, earning industry recognition as a talent to watch.

After stepping back from the spotlight for three years to refine her sound and direction, Nomcebo has returned with her highly anticipated album, The Journey. The project marks a new era for the singer, one she describes as rooted in growth, maturity and artistic evolution.

Beyond music, Nomcebo has captivated national audiences through her acting work. She appeared on the hit SABC1 soapie Uzalo and further expanded her acting portfolio with a role on Amalanga Awafani, demonstrating her range and commitment to authentic storytelling.

She also stepped into the presenter’s seat as the host of House of Trace on Trace TV, cementing her status as a charismatic and engaging media personality.

Now based in Johannesburg, Nomcebo Dot continues to balance her commitments while shaping her place in the contemporary African entertainment landscape. With The Journey signalling a new chapter, the star appears ready to remind audiences why she was labelled “one to watch” and prove that her comeback is only the beginning.