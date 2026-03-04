One reckless night leaves Ntuthuko fighting for his future on ‘Scandal!’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Friday’s Scandal! episode on e.tv promises high drama as one reckless night sets off a chain of events that could destroy Ntuthuko forever.

What was meant to be a boys’ night of healing quickly spirals into a nightmare. Ntuthuko, Botsotso, Poet and Ockert gather to party, but beneath the music and laughter lies the heavy weight of personal struggles. For Ntuthuko, the pain runs especially deep after the devastating discovery that his father kidnapped his mother.

Shattered and searching for escape, Ntuthuko heads to Levels, hoping the thumping music will drown out his heartbreak. Instead, he meets Mpumi, beautiful, captivating and nursing relationship wounds of her own. Portrayed by Nolwazi Mfeka, Mpumi immediately catches Ntuthuko’s attention.

Ntuthuko and his one night stand. (Supplied)

There’s undeniable chemistry. There’s temptation. And as the drinks flow and inhibitions fade, boundaries begin to blur.

The party later shifts to the Level Up Apartments, where Kgalalelo’s presence adds yet another layer of flirtation and tension. But when Ockert introduces drugs into the mix, the mood takes a dangerous turn. One by one, they all indulge, including Ntuthuko and Mpumi. It’s reckless. It’s wild. It’s the kind of night that feels unforgettable.

Until morning comes.

The group wakes up groggy and disoriented, only to discover Mpumi is unresponsive. Panic replaces pleasure as the horrifying reality sinks in: Mpumi is dead.

Was it a tragic overdose? Or is there more to the story?

As police are alerted and investigations begin, fear sets in.

Ntuthuko, intoxicated and soon to feel confusion and fear. (Supplied)

Already entangled in his family’s shocking scandal, Ntuthuko now finds himself at the centre of a deadly mystery that could end his future before it truly begins.

With the boys arrested and every version of events under scrutiny, trust fractures and desperation grows. One thing is certain: what happened that night will change their lives forever.