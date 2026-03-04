Proverb joins celebrities with MBA degrees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proverb is beaming with pride after obtaining his Master of Business Administration (MBA) since enrolling at Regenesys in January 2024.

The media personality took to his Instagram timeline recently to announce the news to his followers.

“My last assignment tried to trip me at the end, but the final exam carried me over [the] finish line. My heart is full. Grateful to my family, colleagues, lecturers, supervisors & the many who supported me quietly behind the scenes. MBA officially done. Graduation loading. Deeply thankful. On to the next chapter.”

Proverb joins the list of celebrities who have obtained MBAs.

In September 2025, media personality Ayanda Matsimbe (née Thabethe), who started her MBA in 2021 at Henley Business School, celebrated her graduation.

In April 2023, radio presenter Seipati “Twasa” Seoke bagged an MBA from Gibs Business School.

The Lesedi FM presenter dedicated her qualification to her late dad. In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, the former Jam Alley presenter said she was proud to have achieved the academic milestone because it was something her father wanted but couldn’t attain.

“My late parents are not here to see this, but I carried their blood and dreams as I walked across the stage. My father wanted an MBA. He dropped out of the programme the month I was involved in an almost-fatal car accident in 2002. If he was here, I would tell him, ‘Papa, I made it. I got it done’,” the broadcaster wrote.