‘Restraint creates clarity’: Liezel van der Westhuizen encourages mental reset in March

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When radio presenter Liezel van der Westhuizen is not keeping listeners entertained, she empowers clients to stand tall, stand out and thrive in leadership and life through her signature coaching company, The Giraffe Brand.

As many across multiple cultures and faiths use the month of March for fasting and reflection, Liezel has shared her insight on the matter.

“Fasting is one of the oldest forms of cognitive training,” she said. “It strengthens the brain’s ability to pause, regulate impulses and act from intention instead of emotion. That’s mental stamina.”

Liezel — who holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources and industrial psychology, along with honours and master’s degrees in business communication management from the University of Pretoria — encourages professionals to use March as a mental stamina reset. Instead of focusing only on making food-related sacrifices, she suggests intentional restraint.

“Each act of intentional restraint strengthens cognitive control and emotional regulation, from instant e-mail reactions to multitasking,” she said. “Restraint creates clarity. Clarity drives stronger negotiation, better judgment and higher long-term performance.”

Liezel is on a mission to boost mental health fitness, and she practises what she preaches. In July the media personality is set to take on Hyrox in Johannesburg — and she’s begun preparing for it mentally and physically.