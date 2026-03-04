Zakes Bantwini unveils star-studded Mayonie Open Air Durban line-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Grammy award-winning music producer and DJ Zakes Bantwini has officially kicked off the phase-one rollout of his highly anticipated Mayonie Open Air Durban, and the city is in for a musical feast.

Taking to social media, the award-winning hitmaker made it clear he’s not arriving alone: “Durban, we’re coming through and we’re not coming alone. Here are some of the people we’re pulling up with. Get ready!”

The Durban leg of the festival takes place on April 26 at Kings Park Stadium, promising a huge open-air celebration of music, culture and good vibes.

Leading the phase-one line-up are legendary house duo Brothers of Peace, chart-topping producer Sun-El Musician, soulful songstress Simmy and multi-talented entertainer NaakMusiQ.

With such heavy hitters already confirmed, anticipation is building for what promises to be one of Durban’s biggest music gatherings of 2026. Known for fusing Afro-house, soul and electronic sounds into global anthems, Bantwini’s live experiences are never just concerts; they’re full-scale productions.

If phase one is anything to go by, fans can expect even more big names to be added to the bill in the coming weeks.