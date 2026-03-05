‘Amalanga Awafani’ rumoured to move production to Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is alleged that the national broadcaster’s hit drama series Amalanga Awafani is relocating its production from Durban to Johannesburg.

Sources within the corridors of the SABC claim the move is largely due to logistical challenges, with several actors on the show reportedly juggling contracts with other productions based in Johannesburg.

According to insiders, the situation has placed strain on the show’s producers, as some cast members have struggled to make it to Durban on time for scheduled shoots.

“When actors are working on multiple projects in Joburg, travelling back and forth to Durban becomes difficult. Sometimes they don’t make it on time for their call times,” said a source familiar with the telenovela production.

While the broadcaster did not directly confirm the alleged relocation, SABC head of communications Mmoni Ngubane shared details about the upcoming second season of the show.

“What happens when you hit rock bottom? Is the only way from there up — or does rock bottom still have a basement?” Mmoni said in a statement.

Season 2 explores a question many young Africans quietly wrestle with: what happens when the dream doesn’t work out?

After a rollercoaster first season, where the chaotic twins rose to dizzying heights of fame, money and lavish living, everything comes crashing down as they find themselves stripped of everything that once defined them and back to square one in Nquthu.

This time around, the twins are forced into a completely different world as they navigate the fast-paced life of Johannesburg, a city known for ambition, reinvention and unforgiving realities.

Mmoni said at its core, the new season centres on second chances: falling, getting back up and learning that the road to success is often far slower and more complicated than expected.

With new characters, fresh storylines and heightened emotional stakes, the upcoming season promises drama, humour, heartbreak and hope wrapped in a vibrant South African story many viewers will recognise as their own.

The big question remains: will amawele wodumo (famous twins) return to the music that started it all?

Season 2 of Amalanga Awafani premieres on May 25.

TimesLIVE