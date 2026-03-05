‘Cee Cee’ Ndaba premieres producing debut ‘Lil_ith’ to a full house in Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning actress Siphesihle ‘Cee Cee’ Ndaba stepped into a powerful new chapter of her career on Thursday when she premiered her producing debut Lil_ith to a packed audience in Johannesburg.

The screening comes as the city enjoys for the Joburg Film Festival, which runs from March 3–8, positioning Ndaba’s project among the conversations shaping this year’s film celebration.

Best known for her breakout role on Gomora, Ndaba now takes on a new creative role, not only starring as the lead actress in Lil_ith but also serving as the film’s co-creator and producer.

The short film has already attracted international attention. It was officially selected for the Odense International Film Festival, an Oscar - and BAFTA - qualifying festival. a rare achievement for an independent South African short film.

'Cee Cee' Ndaba (Supplied)

The Johannesburg premiere marked the first time Lil_ith has been screened in South Africa and on the African continent.

Co-created by Ndaba and filmmaker Robin de Jager, the project reflects a deliberate move toward creative ownership and narrative control for the actress-turned-producer.

The film is co-produced by Ndaba and supported by a production team that is 50% female, with the story anchored in a bold and unapologetic female narrative.

Described as a layered artistic exploration of contemporary black femininity, Lil_ith tackles themes including feminism within an African context, postmodern sexuality, female agency, body positivity and self-acceptance. The film also seeks to present a nuanced and unconventional representation of black womanhood.

At a time when South Africa continues to grapple with gender-based violence, debates around women’s autonomy and the policing of women’s bodies, Lil_ith enters the cultural landscape not only as an artistic work but also as social commentary.

Ndaba, a graduate of Rhodes University, holds degrees in psychology, economics and dramatic arts. Her academic background informs the social consciousness that shapes her storytelling.

Speaking about the project, Ndaba hopes Lil_ith sparks important conversations about identity, representation and ownership within the South African film industry.

The premiere signals what many believe could be the beginning of a new phase in Ndaba’s career ,one that moves beyond acting into creative leadership and storytelling from behind the scenes.