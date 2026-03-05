Celebs and public figures weigh in on Kaizer Chiefs’ poor run as club responds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African celebrities and public figures are increasingly weighing in on the struggles of Kaizer Chiefs after the team suffered consecutive defeats.

Among those sharing their views is DJ and producer Oscar Mbo, who suggested the club should consider bringing in a new coach sooner rather than later to start rebuilding.

Oscar Mbo's post (Facebook)

Taking to social media, Oscar wrote: “Hear me out, if the new coach starts now, by end of season he would know who he has to release and who to buy; then pre-season is enough for the club to be building towards a new season.”

In a recent radio discussion, on-air veteran Thuso Motaung urged the club’s leadership to urgently address the team’s struggles and restore pride among supporters.

Kwaito star Lvovo Derrango shared his frustrations with TshisaLIVE, saying the club should consider appointing former legends to take charge. “Bring Doctor Khumalo and Ace Khuse, they can do the job perfectly. The current coaches have made us a laughing stock for far too long, it’s not right anymore,” he said.

Political figure Floyd Shivambu also joined the conversation on social media, expressing disappointment with the club’s recent performances.

Floyd Shivambu's post (Facebook)

Shivambu wrote: “Tough luck @KaizerChiefs! The sooner the management of our FC appreciates that a professional football club needs a professional football coach and coaching staff the better.”

Responding to the growing criticism, Kaizer Chiefs communication manager Vina Maphosa said the club acknowledged the feedback from supporters, but did not differentiate between celebrity opinions and those of ordinary fans.

“We don’t classify people at Kaizer Chiefs, whether it’s celebrities or ordinary fans. We are focusing on our supporters. We can confirm we have noted what you’ve been referring to; we know about it and we appreciate the feedback and we’ll use it effectively.”

However, Maphosa said he was not in a position to provide direct answers regarding suggestions being made about the club’s direction. “In terms of direct answers and suggestions, I’m not in the right space to assist you.”

Despite the criticism, Vina maintained the club still believed it could salvage its Premiership campaign.

“We still have a chance to finish in third place, but we acknowledge the situation.”

The club’s recent performances have left many supporters frustrated as the once-dominant side continues to battle for consistency in the league.