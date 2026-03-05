TshisaLIVE

Comedian Dalin Oliver escapes Dubai amid Middle East conflict

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Comedian Dalin Oliver will be performing in Gqeberha at The One Room Music & Comedy Club in Central on Thursday and Friday
Comedian Dalin Oliver. (SUPPLIED)

Comedian Dalin Oliver has made it out of Dubai after being stranded for six days amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel and the US.

When traveling to Adelaide Fringe for his comedy show, Oliver got stuck in Dubai during a layover. During his time in Dubai, Dalin documented his experience and gave updates.

In his recent update, the comedian said he managed to get a flight to Sydney in Australia and would later catch another flight to Adelaide for his show in the city.

“It was a movie ... it felt like the amazing race,” he jokingly said in an Instagram video. “My thoughts are with everyone still stuck in Dubai. Good luck with getting back home to your friends and family. Thanks for all the love and support.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Health department exempts vaping and smokeless nicotine products from bill

2

Cat Matlala ‘too small’ to be cartel boss, Fadiel Adams tells ad hoc committee

3

EFF, Saftu demand probe into Xolile George’s ‘tone deaf’ salary hike

4

Government urges South Africans to leave Middle East as attacks likely to continue

5

Land Bank hackers demanded R5.4m in bitcoin, Godongwana tells MPs

Related Articles