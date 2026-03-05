Comedian Dalin Oliver escapes Dubai amid Middle East conflict

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian Dalin Oliver has made it out of Dubai after being stranded for six days amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel and the US.

When traveling to Adelaide Fringe for his comedy show, Oliver got stuck in Dubai during a layover. During his time in Dubai, Dalin documented his experience and gave updates.

In his recent update, the comedian said he managed to get a flight to Sydney in Australia and would later catch another flight to Adelaide for his show in the city.

“It was a movie ... it felt like the amazing race,” he jokingly said in an Instagram video. “My thoughts are with everyone still stuck in Dubai. Good luck with getting back home to your friends and family. Thanks for all the love and support.”