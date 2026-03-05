Fans excited as Nat Ramabulana joins ‘Skeem Saam’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fans are excited about news that Nat Ramabulana is joining 'Skeem Saam'.

Viewers of Skeem Saam have something new to look forward to as actor Nat Ramabulana officially joins the cast of the popular SABC1 drama.

The talented star makes his debut on the show on Thursday night, taking on the role of Tshivhase in the long-running series that has become a staple of South African television.

Known for introducing compelling characters and gripping storylines, Skeem Saam continues to keep fans glued to their screens, and Nat’s arrival is already generating excitement among viewers.

Social media has already been buzzing with excitement, with many fans welcoming the actor and sharing their anticipation for his character.

One user wrote: “Nat Ramabulana on Skeem Saam? Oh we’re definitely tuned in tonight!”

Another viewer shared: “I can’t wait to see what Tshivhase is about to bring to Turfloop. This is going to be interesting.”

A third fan added: “Love seeing new talent on Skeem Saam. Nat Ramabulana is a great addition to the cast.”

The actor’s debut marks a new chapter for the drama, which airs on SABC1 and remains one of the country’s most-watched daily shows.

With Nat stepping into the Skeem Saam world tonight, viewers will be watching closely to see how Tshivhase fits into the lives of the Turfloop community.

TimesLIVE