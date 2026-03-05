Letoya Makhene returns with family reality series ‘The Makhenes’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Letoya Makhene is set to make her small-screen comeback after she and her family scored a reality series called The Makhenes.

The show, set to premier on Mzansi Magic on April 12, follows the family of talented musicians exploring legacy, love, conflict, healing and growth.

At the centre of the series is Letoya. Her followers were last captivated by her fallout with her ex-wife Lebohang Keswa and her stint on Fake Gobela, and she invites them into a different world as she navigates life as a mother, a public figure and a spiritual healer.

Her journey anchors the series, while the stories of her family, including her father musician Blondie Makhene and her sisters Pauline and Gontse, unfold alongside hers, revealing personal struggles, unresolved tensions and moments of transformation.

“This is not another celebrity reality show,” Letoya said.

“It is raw and deeply honest. We are opening up like never before and showing our family exactly as we are. There is nothing glossy or polished about it. It is real. Real love, real pain and real life. I show up as my true, authentic self at a time when I had lost everything and reached my lowest point. That is where this story begins and that is why so many people will see themselves in it.”