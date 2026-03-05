TshisaLIVE

Muzi and Zanele Mthabela celebrate 19-years of love and commitment

Kgomotso Moganedi

Muzi Mthabela played the role of Duma Ngema on 'Isibaya'.
Muzi and Zanele Mthabela celebrate 19-years of love and commitment (Isibaya/ Muzi Mthabela's Instagram)

Media personality and actor Muzi Mthabela is celebrating a special milestone with his wife, Zanele Mthabela, as the couple marks 19 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Muzi shared a heartfelt message dedicated to his wife, reflecting on their journey together and expressing excitement for the years ahead.

“Happy 19th Anniversary Mkami,” he wrote.

In the post, Muzi shared a playful yet meaningful exchange between the two:

Him: “Asambe Mkami.”

Her: “Where to Myen Wam?”

Him: “Follow me as I follow Christ.”

Her: “Asambe Dali.”

Muzi concluded the tribute by looking forward to the future with his wife.

“On to the next 19 years… and another. Let’s do this!!” he wrote.

The couple’s anniversary message quickly drew warm reactions from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for many more years together.

