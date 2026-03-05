Thandiswa Mazwai brings 50th birthday tour to Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thandiswa Mazwai will perform at The Playhouse Company in Durban on March 20.

South African music icon Thandiswa Mazwai is bringing the Durban leg of her 50th Birthday National Tour to The Playhouse Company on March 20.

Fresh from the success of her acclaimed album Sankofa, which won four awards at the South African Music Awards, Mazwai continues to celebrate a remarkable three-decade career in music.

The special show marks her 50th birthday and will see the celebrated singer take audiences on a musical journey reflecting on the sounds and stories that shaped her career from her early days with Bongo Maffin to her acclaimed solo work.

The performance follows the success of her sold-out Sankofa Festival at Carnival City, which featured artists including Msaki, Somi, Madala Kunene and Thandi Ntuli.

“It’s almost unbelievable that I am now turning 50 and I have spent more than half my life in the music world … I have been truly blessed,” she said.

