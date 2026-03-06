Court win for Rali Mampeule as defamation case ruling clears the air

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rali Mampeule outside court after the ruling in his favour.

Media philanthropist and property developer Rali Mampeule says a recent court ruling has brought clarity after a legal dispute that drew attention to his company Levoca’s dealings with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The ruling by the Gauteng High Court related specifically to a defamation application brought by PIC board chair and deputy finance minister David Masondo.

The court ordered Rali to stop making claims of corruption and bribery against Masondo and PIC officials.

The court clarified that the matter before it dealt only with the defamation application and did not determine the broader commercial dispute between Levoca and the PIC.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rali said the ruling helped distinguish between the legal issues that had been widely discussed in the public domain.

“The ruling brings clarity to the matter before the court. The court confirmed that the proceedings related specifically to a defamation application and did not determine the commercial dispute between Levoca and the PIC. It is important that the legal process clarified this distinction,” he said.

Scores of people gathered outside the court in support of Rali. (Supplied)

Rali said the outcome reinforced his confidence in the legal system.

“Personally, it reinforces my belief in the importance of due process and the rule of law. Professionally, it allows the focus to return to resolving the commercial matters between Levoca and the PIC on their merits, as the agreements between the parties remain in place.”

He admitted that one of the biggest challenges during the process was ensuring the public understood what was at stake in the case.

“The main challenge was ensuring that the public understood the difference between the defamation application before the court and the underlying commercial matters between Levoca and the PIC. Legal processes can sometimes be misunderstood when multiple issues are discussed in the public domain.”

According to Rali, the ruling does not resolve the commercial dispute between the parties but clarifies the scope of the case before the court.

Looking ahead, he said the next step is for commercial processes to continue, including a share sale process aimed at resolving the matter fairly.

He thanked supporters who attended the court proceedings, saying their presence and encouragement were deeply appreciated.