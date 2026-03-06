In the house: De Rose to perform on ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

De Rose, the rising star of amapiano, is ready to shine on the 'Big Brother Mzansi' stage on Sunday.

Having shot to fame with her mellifluous amapiano vocals on the hit single Lutho and the platinum success of Hello, Thandeka Cele — known professionally as De Rose — is on a roll and not slowing down.

Ahead of her performance on the Big Brother Mzansi stage this Sunday, De Rose reflects on her budding career, having started as a cashier at Woolworths.

“Looking at my story from working a 9-5 job to a Metro nominee in a short period of time, it can only be God,” she told TshisaLIVE. “My versatility is what’s kept me unique and I pray for more features as well as an international one.”

She equates her persistence to having seen artists from Umlazi succeed.

“My inspiration has always been my brothers from back home — Oofdwg, Sin C and Usimamane, just to name a few. They would freestyle in studio. I saw passion and a means of understanding the importance of writing and never limiting myself to genres.

“Artists like Usimamane and the Qhwellers had such a good come-up that it made me respect the hip-hop genre more and never let go of it. They are musical geniuses. Amapiano made it easy for me to use hip-hop in between because I started with it. The trick is the flow.”

De Rose says her fans have a lot to look forward to this year. She has an upcoming hip-hop single with Lowfeye and Blue Pappi, and on the amapiano front a song with Babalwa M and De Mthuda.

“I’m so excited. My sound will definitely evolve for the better, and I believe I can come up with a new sound of my own because every day my voice amazes me.”