‘It’s going to change lives’: Samora Mangesi hosts new pension-focused talk show

Media personality Samora Mangesi has scored a new gig hosting SABC1’s latest intervention talk show, Future Proof.

The show, in partnership with the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF), premieres on Monday and is set to simplify pension fund jargon into clear, digestible language.

The show informs, educates and empowers members, reinforces trust in pension systems and highlights the practical value of financial preparedness and informed decision-making.

“I am deeply honoured to be a part of conversations that help South Africans plan better for their golden years,” Samora said.

“Over the years I have had the pleasure to entertain and as we enter this chapter I get to use my voice to inform and educate South Africans. I look forward to seeing the impact that this show is going to have and how it is going to help change lives.”