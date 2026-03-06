Jazz in the Lights returns to Joburg Zoo with star-studded line-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brenda Mntambo will be one of the performers at the festival.

Music lovers are in for a treat as Jazz in the Lights returns to the Johannesburg Zoo on March 21, promising a vibrant celebration of music, culture and family fun.

The popular festival will again transform the zoo’s scenic grounds into a hub of soulful sounds, bringing together legendary performers and rising stars in South Africa’s music scene.

This year’s line-up includes renowned artists such as Jimmy Dludlu, Dumza Maswana, Andile Yenana, Afrika Mkhize, Malcolm Jiyane, Xhanti Nokwali, Brenda Mtambo, Rorisang Sechele and Msaki.

Adding an international flavour, the festival will also feature Portuguese jazz vocalist Maria João, presented by Arts Alive in partnership with the Portuguese embassy in South Africa.

Beyond the music, the event promises a relaxed picnic-style atmosphere where families can enjoy nature, food and world-class jazz performances. A new VIP hospitality experience will offer guests premium dining, beverages and exclusive viewing areas.

The festival is supported by partners such as the Johannesburg Tourism Company, Kaya FM 95.9 and Joburg City Theatres.

TimesLIVE