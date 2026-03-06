Karas Mafashion ready to bring kasi stories to ‘Kasi Jam’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Karas Mafashion is the new host of 'Kasi Jam'.

Podcaster Gcina Mthimkhulu, popularly known as Karas Mafashion, says being unveiled as the new host of Kasi Jam feels surreal.

Speaking about the opportunity, the podcaster said joining such an influential platform is exciting and humbling.

“It feels unreal to be part of such a big platform. I’m very excited and I feel very blessed,” he said.

'Kasi Jam'. (Supplied)

Karas revealed he received the life-changing call on an ordinary Saturday morning, a moment he initially struggled to believe.

“At first I thought it was one of those things because I never even dreamed of hosting a show or podcast,” he said.

As someone deeply rooted in township culture, Karas believes his role on the show will be to highlight and preserve the authentic stories that come from the kasi.

“I’m part of the culture myself, so the goal is to preserve the culture and the untold stories zase kasi (From the township),” he said.

Viewers can expect an honest and authentic approach to storytelling when he takes the reins.

“Viewers can expect the raw feedback of kasi chronicles,” he added.

Supporting local artists will also remain at the heart of the show’s mission, said Karas.

“Promoting local artists is our mandate. Artists are a big part of the culture, so we are definitely behind them,” he said.

Among the artists he is excited to spotlight are rising talents and underrated voices in the scene.

“The artist Tumelo from GP Gangster and Touchline, he’s very underrated,” he said.

Karas believes the new role could open many doors in his career.

“An opportunity like this means a lot to me. It will definitely open other doors. It’s a life-changing opportunity,” he said.

When it comes to connecting with the audience, he said the secret is simple: authenticity.

“That one is easy. You just have to be yourself because authenticity is what people are looking for, and just be consistent,” he said.

Through the platform, Karas hopes to go beyond entertainment by sharing lessons from real-life experiences in the township.

“Expect the untold stories from ekasi, but at the end of the day we have to educate. The plan is to teach the young ones early what we learnt late so they don’t repeat our mistakes,” he said.

TimesLIVE