Mduduzi Ncube leaves Inkabi Records to pursue solo career

Weeks after celebrating a major milestone with his label mates, singer and songwriter Mduduzi Ncube has officially parted ways with Inkabi Records to pursue a solo career.

The celebration recently took place at ZOR Restaurant & Lounge, where Inkabi Nation gathered to mark the label’s achievements and reflect on its journey in the music industry.

The label confirmed the news in a statement, describing the split as a mutual and amicable separation after a successful multi-year partnership with the first artist it signed.

“This marks the end of a meaningful chapter for Mduduzi Ncube and Inkabi Records. We are grateful for the journey we shared and wish him nothing but success as he embarks on the next phase of his career,” the label said.

Mduduzi played a key role in establishing the label’s identity in the South African music scene. His projects and hit collaborations helped introduce Inkabi Records to a wider audience and solidify its place within the local industry.

Founded by rapper Big Zulu, Inkabi Records has grown into one of the most recognisable brands in the country’s hip-hop and maskandi-influenced music space, with a loyal fan base known as Inkabi Nation.

While the departure signals the end of Mduduzi’s time with the label, there appears to be no bad blood. Fellow Inkabi artist Musiholiq recently took to Facebook to show appreciation to Big Zulu, sharing a picture with the label boss and captioning it “Brothers for life”.

Musiholiq's post. (Supplied)

The post quickly drew reactions from fans, many praising the unity within the Inkabi camp and wishing Mduduzi well as he begins a new chapter in his career.