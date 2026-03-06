Naima Kay returns with powerful new single ‘uThando neMali’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning singer Naima Kay is making a highly anticipated return to the music scene with a new single, uThando neMali (love and money), a heartfelt anthem that explores the modern realities of love, partnership and financial stability.

Hailing from Port Shepstone, KZN, Naima has firmly established herself as one of South Africa’s most distinctive Afrojazz and soul voices. She rose to prominence with chart-topping hits such as Thando and Umoya, earning widespread acclaim for music that authentically captures themes of love, healing and human connection.

Blending her signature soulful vocals with rich influences, uThando neMali tells a relatable story about how emotional connection and financial security often intersect in relationships. The song reflects on how shared prosperity can ease life’s pressures, allowing couples to grow together while navigating everyday challenges.

uThando neMali will officially be available on all major digital music stores and streaming platforms from March 13.

Known for her emotive storytelling and timeless sound, Naima delivers a powerful yet intimate performance in the single, creating a track that speaks directly to contemporary relationships across generations. With its infectious melody and honest message, uThando neMali is expected to resonate strongly with audiences across the country.

Production for the official music video for the single has already wrapped up and is expected to be released soon. Preview samples have also been shared with major television broadcasters across South Africa, building anticipation ahead of the visual premiere.

