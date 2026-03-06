SNAPS | ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ winner Hungani Ndlovu in search for new contestants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former contestant Hungani Ndlovu at the 'Tropika Island of Treasure' season 12 launch at The Ivy Garden, Bedfordview.

Fresh from his winning moment on Tropika Island of Treasure season 11, actor Hungani Ndlovu is back on the tropical adventure — but this time in a different role.

TshisaLIVE spoke to Hungani during the launch at The Ivy Garden in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday, where he shared insights about his involvement in the upcoming season.

While many fans assumed he would be competing again, Hungani clarified that he is not part of season 12 as a contestant. Instead he joined the Tropika Island Search alongside TV presenter Zanele Potelwa to help discover the next batch of hopefuls.

Zanele Potelwa speaking at the 'Tropika Island of Treasure' season 12 launch at The Ivy Garden, Bedfordview, on March 5 2026. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

“I joined the show because going on the island search with Tropika and Zanele can only mean one thing: it’s going to be a great time. I’m so glad I said yes,” said Hungani.

The actor also reflected on his memorable experience filming in Thailand during the previous season, describing it as one of the highlights of his time on the show.

“Going to Thailand was such an amazing experience. I actually hope they choose Thailand as the island for the new season,” he said.

Lalela Mswane, Nadia Nakai, Amanda Du Pont, Sandile Mahlangu, Leandie du Randt and Caster Semenya. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Hungani explained that after winning season 11 he felt motivated to encourage others to take part in the competition because of how life-changing the experience can be.

“After winning season 11 it became paramount to me to motivate other people to join this new season of Tropika Island of Treasure. Being a part of this show is life-changing. As a contestant, whether you win or not, the show has the potential to impact your life forever,” he said.

Looking back on his time in Thailand, Hungani said immersing himself in the country’s culture stood out as one of the most unforgettable parts of the journey.

Contestants from left to right: Wiseman Ncube, Hungani Ndlovu and Sandile Mahlangu at the 'Tropika Island of Treasure' season 12 launch at The Ivy Garden, Bedfordview, on March 5 2026. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

“My most memorable moments in Thailand were engaging with the local people and experiencing their culture in the most authentic way. They don’t call Thailand the ‘Land of the Smile’ for nothing.”

While the star hasn’t ruled out appearing in another reality competition, he admitted that the bar has been set high.

“Would I do another reality competition show? It depends on the show ... Season 11 has been nominated for a Safta and Zanele has been nominated for a Safta as a presenter on the show, so the bar is quite high when it comes to whether I would do another show,” he said.