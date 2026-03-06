‘So proud’: Jojo Robinson celebrates husband Calven’s retirement after 40 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jojo Robinson has announced her husband Calven, popularly known as Boo Bear, has officially entered retirement after 40 years.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Jojo penned a heartfelt message to her partner, praising him for his dedication and success.

“After 40 years of long hours and days, my Boo Bear has officially clocked out for good. I’m so proud of what you have achieved and the life you have given us, and I’m so glad you get to spend the rest of your life enjoying that with your family,” she wrote.

“You are proof hard work really is the core of success. Unfortunately so many people get caught up in the ‘when is it enough’ and forget life is unpredictable and there are no guarantees. Calven never intended to work until old age wouldn’t let him, because by the time you get there it is harder to enjoy what you worked for. ”

The couple have also launched a YouTube channel, Retired with the Robinsons, as they document this new chapter of their lives.

Marking the first day of retirement, Calvin got a Japanese tattoo on his left hand to match the one on Jojo’s hand.

“We’re so proud and so grateful. I’ve never met anyone who worked the way you did — apart from your dad, of course. The Robinson blood was strong.

“Cheers to new chapters and being Retired with the Robinsons in the new age of retirement and what that looks like.”