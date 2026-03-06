‘The way we move matters’: Simphiwe Majola lands car endorsement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality and publicist Simphiwe Majola has secured a car endorsement after being announced as the official mobility partner for a dealership in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The partnership between Majola and Omoda Jaecoo Boksburg was recently announced, marking a strategic collaboration aimed at supporting his professional engagements across the country.

Through the partnership, the dealership will provide mobility support for Simphiwe’s brand, Engineered Presence, as he continues his work across South Africa’s cultural, entertainment and corporate sectors.

Simphiwe, CEO of Simphiwe Majola & Associates, has built a reputation as one of the country’s leading cultural storytellers and communications strategists. Over the years he has worked with prominent figures and projects across television, music, fashion and major live experiences.

Simphiwe Majola is excited about the partnership (Supplied)

The collaboration will see Simphiwe driving the vehicle while representing the partnership at professional engagements, industry appearances and high-profile events.

Speaking about the collaboration, he said the partnership reflects a shared vision of innovation, style and forward-thinking leadership.

“Presence is something that must be engineered with intention. From boardrooms to red carpets, the way we move matters. Partnering with the team allows us to redefine what premium lifestyle mobility looks like for Africa’s creative and executive class,” he said.

As part of the collaboration, Simphiwe will also feature in lifestyle storytelling, digital campaigns and brand activations linked to the partnership.

For Simphiwe, the deal marks the start of what he describes as “a journey of engineered presence” as he continues expanding his influence within South Africa’s creative and cultural industries.