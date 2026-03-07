Soweto set to blaze with Catch A Fire Reggae Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boom Shaka will perform at the Catch A Fire Reggae Festival 2026.

Reggae lovers can look forward to a vibrant celebration of music and culture when the Catch A Fire Reggae Festival 2026 takes over Soweto next weekend.

Presented by Lioness Productions SA in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, the festival forms part of the city’s Arts Alive Joburg Programme and will take place on March 14 at Ubuntu Kraal.

The event promises a powerful reggae experience celebrating African identity, culture, and unity through music. Set in the historic township of Orlando West, the festival will bring together a mix of local legends, continental acts, and international performers.

Leading the local lineup are iconic group Boom Shaka alongside reggae heavyweights Ras Nkhushu, Bongo Riot, Black Dillinger, Skeleton Blazer, and Luwe Da Lion.

International flavour will come from artists including Reemah from the US Virgin Islands, Japan’s Jahworks Soundsystem, Seychelles’ Ras Ricky and South Sudan’s Dynamq.

Rising acts such as Bhubesi Simba, Itesman, and KingBlack Yellow will also take to the stage, showcasing the next generation of reggae talent.

Organisers say festivalgoers can expect a full day of roots reggae, dub and dancehall performances celebrating the genre’s global influence while highlighting South Africa’s deep reggae heritage.

The festival is supported by the department of sport, arts and culture with strategic partner the Gauteng Tourism Authority.