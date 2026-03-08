Bonang Matheba hit by R7m tax debt as Sars cracks down on influencers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a final notice of debt collection issued on February 17, Sars gave Matheba 10 business days to settle the outstanding amount or enter into a payment arrangement.

The recent notice of final debt collection issued against media personality Bonang Matheba appears to form part of a broader compliance drive by Sars targeting traditional media personalities and social media influencers.

Last September the tax agency called on influencers to declare all income streams, including endorsements, sponsorships and other non-traditional earnings, which are now considered taxable.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said at the time the organisation aimed to work with influencers to ensure clarity about their tax obligations.

“It is essential for influencers to recognise that their non-traditional income sources do not exempt them from tax regulations,” he said.

Matheba, one of South Africa’s most recognisable TV personalities and influencers, has a combined social media following of more than 10-million across platforms. She has been a household name since making her TV debut in 2002 and has hosted several major award shows and events.’

