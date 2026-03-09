DJ Sabby returns to host Corona Sunsets in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Sabby is returning as host of SABC 1’s broadcast special of Corona Sunsets Cape Town.

The iconic music and lifestyle event taking place at the Glen Country Club, Clifton, on March 21, will see headline performances from Grammy Award winners Purple Disco Machine and Zakes Bantwini, alongside Sun-El Musician, Msaki, DJ Kent, Liquideep, Mila-Rose, Blakongo, Roz b2b Housewife, Meek and a one-off sunset performance by the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

“Returning to host the Corona Sunsets Festival in Cape Town feels like a full-circle moment,” DJ Sabby said.

“Coming back to a stage that celebrates organic energy, music, being in the moment, connection and reuniting with Hope Mbhele after hosting the Metro FM Awards nominations event in Durban makes it even more meaningful.”

DJ Sabby, who hosts Metro FM’s primetime Best Mornings Show, is one of Mzansi’s most sought-after media personalities.

He’s hosted some of South Africa’s biggest award shows, including the South African Music Awards, Metro FM Music Awards, SABC1’s New Year’s Eve Last Dance and Back To The City music festival, as well as Clash of the Choirs, which earned him his first Safta nomination in 2024.

“I believe that consistently pouring hard work into your passion will always reap great results.”