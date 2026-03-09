‘I’m officially free’ — Lady Du celebrates victory in contract battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lady Du is gearing up to release new music after winning a contract battle.

Announcing the news to her followers recently, the amapiano star took to her timeline, explaining she had been featuring on a lot of songs rather than releasing her own because she was “tied to a contract” she could not get out of.

“I’m officially free. I won the case. I don’t want to bring the negativity. I don’t want to talk about what happened. I’ve been through a lot in the past two to three years. All I ask from you is that you support me,” she said.

“I’ve learnt my lesson. Number one, do not sign contracts that you have not read and contracts you did not give to your lawyer, and please trust yourself. Make sure you understand what you’re doing.”

Lady Du said she would go to studio camp in the next week before her signing with a US distributor and wanted this to be a lesson to other artists as well.

“I want you to take my story as a lesson; you might not be as lucky as me. I was privileged to survive without dropping music for two going on three years and to teach people that were bullying me a lesson. You guys have been loyal to me; you’ve been there. You’ve supported me not knowing I’m dying.”