King Wanda, The Don exit 'Big Brother Mzansi' house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Don and King Wanda have become the latest housemates to exit the Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa house after the live eviction show on Sunday.

King Wanda, a 31-year-old municipal employee in Delmas, said while he would have loved to win the competition, he’s proud of his journey on the show and was looking forward to reuniting with his family and putting out new music.

“I’m excited. I walked in and tried to get to the top 10. I’m happy. I’m full. I can’t wait to see my daughter,” he said in his exit interview.

“Thank you for keeping me up until this stage. I’m so excited for the future. Stay tuned for new music.”

With eight housemates remaining to contend for the grand prize, The Don also expressed his pride in reaching the top 10.