Phindile Gwala ‘grateful for life’ after health scare

Phindile Gwala is grateful for life after a recent health scare.

The actress took to Instagram, revealing she was admitted to hospital after getting ”very” sick and was fighting and praying for her life.

In the candid post, Phindile recalled her harrowing experience.

“The past few days reminded me how precious life is. For someone who hardly ever gets sick, this really shook my family. The day I was admitted I was vomiting nonstop, even popping blood, and I couldn’t speak. My 18-year-old daughter had to bath me before I was taken to hospital; something I will never forget,” she wrote.

While Phindile did not disclose what led her to the hospital bed, she said she experienced severe symptoms from an airborne virus.

“I’m sharing this because I’m incredibly grateful to be here today. Grateful for life, for my family and friends and for everyone who checked on me. Please be safe out there and protect your loved ones. Health is something we often take for granted until it shakes us. I love you all. God bless.”