Africa’s influential women gather for WOW Africa 50 Women Honour Circle

Distinguished women from across business, leadership, philanthropy and enterprise gathered in Johannesburg for the WOW Africa 50 Women Honour Circle, a Pan-African leadership initiative celebrating women shaping the continent’s future.

Held on Saturday at the Sandton Hotel, the event brought together influential women whose work spans enterprise development, governance, philanthropy and professional leadership.

The initiative is convened by The House of WOW (Workshops of Wealth), founded by Lelo N. The platform recognises women contributing meaningfully to Africa’s evolving economic and social landscape while fostering collaboration across the continent.

Makgofe Moagi (Supplied)

Among the notable attendees were global philanthropist Dr Chanita Foster, who travelled internationally to participate in the convening, and Mwamvita Makamba, highlighting the growing cross-continental character of the platform.

The event featured keynote addresses by property law attorney Sanelisiwe Ngcobo, ambassador Dr Nobomi Tshongweni and Dr Vivian Mokome, who reflected on leadership, professional excellence and the evolving role of women in shaping Africa’s economic and institutional future.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the WOW Africa Crystal Awards. The awards were carefully crafted and presented in elegantly designed boxes, adding a sense of prestige to the recognition moment.

Unlike traditional awards ceremonies, the WOW Africa 50 Women Honour Circle positions itself as a leadership recognition platform, bringing together women whose work contributes to Africa’s enterprise ecosystem, governance conversations and broader development narrative.

Lelo N with some of the attendees (Supplied)

Media personality and founder Lelo N said the vision behind the initiative is to recognise women whose work goes beyond individual success.

“Across Africa there are women building enterprises, strengthening institutions and shaping the future of leadership. The Honour Circle exists to recognise that work and create a space where excellence and collaboration intersect,” she said.

The event underscored the growing influence of women across sectors while highlighting the importance of platforms that celebrate leadership and encourage collaboration among women shaping Africa’s next chapter.

The House of WOW aims to expand the Honour Circle into a broader Pan-African ecosystem focused on leadership dialogue, enterprise development and cross-continental collaboration.