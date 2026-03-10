American comedian Desi Banks not deflated by a flat on safari

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa has become a mandatory stop for some of the world’s biggest names in music, and that has been the same for the film industry as celebs jet off to Cape Town and other parts of the country to shoot movies.

American comedian and actor Desi Banks recently revealed he is filming a developing project in Cape Town amid his Your Favourite Cousin comedy tour.

While he’s been hard at work, he’s also been getting a taste of Mzansi during his down-time and has been sharing his experience, from dancing with locals to sightseeing.

While out on a safari, Desi documented a hilarious moment at Aquila private game reserve where he and his field guide got stuck thanks to a flat tyre in the middle of their excursion: “Stuck in the safari with a flat tire! (South Africa) #CapeTown. Sh*t was feeling like a movie.”