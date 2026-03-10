‘I’d rather be single’: Thobile Khumalo on monogamous marriage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku has weighed in on being in a polygamous marriage.

Thobile Khumalo, the fourth wife of popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, says she has no regrets in choosing to pursue polygamy.

In the ninth season of Uthando Nes’thembu, MaKhumalo appears to be reconsidering her place in the marriage. It raises difficult questions about her future.

On social media many have weighed in on her husband’s response to her struggles to conceive and questioned why she chooses to stay in the marriage.

In a recent interview on TruFM, she said she’s embraced everything that has been part of her journey.

“I believe a lot in predestination. I don’t think anything I’ve done has been a mistake and I’m grateful for every path that I’ve walked in my journey, even in marriage,” she said.

“I would still choose to marry Musa Mseleku tomorrow if I have to get married again — whether polygamous or monogamous marriage — because it’s the only marriage I know. I can’t speak on something I don’t know and that’s why I would choose polygamy tomorrow. It’s the setup I know and I’m not longing to know any other setup; I’d rather be single.

“I would do it all over again. This is my journey. This is my story that I cannot change. Whether it’s good or bad, I can only rewrite the story starting now.”

The interview has since circulated on social media, with many weighing in on the sentiments she shared.

Reacting to the interview, Musa took to his timeline to share a picture of her with the caption: “I have listened to your interview.”