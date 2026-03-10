Jill Scott returns to SA for ‘To Whom This May Concern’ tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jill Scott has announced her return to South Africa, with stops in Cape Town and Pretoria as part of her To Whom This May Concern world tour.

The Grammy award-winning singer, who recently made a musical comeback with the release of her sixth studio album, expressed her excitement.

“My heart is glowing. Can’t wait to share our energy. Thank you in advance,” she wrote.

The singer performed in South Africa in 2024 when headlining day two of the 11th annual DStv Delicious Festival.

After her performance Scott expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying: “When you sing back, Joburg, it’s so beautiful and overwhelmingly wonderful. Thank you DStv Delicious Festival for having us. Thank you Joburg for loving me the way you do. My heart soars.”